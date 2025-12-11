New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): The Delhi Police District Investigative Unit (DIU) conducted a raid in the Alipur area after receiving information about an illegal factory allegedly involved in manufacturing infringed Castrol products, officials said.

Based on information, a raiding team was constituted under the guidance of Narender Khatri, ACP/DIU, and the supervision of Hareshwar Swami, IPS, DCP/OND.

Officials from Castrol Limited were also included in the raiding team.

The DIU/OND team acted promptly, following due procedure, and, along with officials of M/s Castrol Limited, conducted a thorough search at the factory located in Alipur, Delhi.

A large quantity of finished and packaged infringing products from Castrol Limited was recovered.

In total, 239 litres of infringed oil were ready for supply in the market, 304 empty bottles meant for packing infringed oil, 3,000 Castrol barcode stickers, 706 Castrol bottle caps and 11,220 MRP stickers of different Castrol products were seized.

Additionally, one sealing machine, one iron, one plastic funnel, one 1-litre measuring tool, one oil pump, one gauge, and one litre of orange-coloured liquid dye used in manufacturing the infringing products were also recovered.

The recovered infringed products were found under the brand name "Castrol Limited". Due to the prompt action taken, a large recovery was made.

The team comprising IO/SI Deepak, SI Rakesh, ASI Babinder, HC Mahesh and Ct. Praveen acted under the guidance of Narender Khatri, ACP/DIU, and the supervision of Hareshwar Swami, IPS, DCP/OND.

During the investigation, it was found that the factory was being run by Ajay Bhardwaj, Devender Bhardwaj (27), and Sachin Sharma (22).

They had been manufacturing infringing Castrol products in Alipur for the past six months and supplying them across Delhi. (ANI)

