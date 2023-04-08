New Delhi, April 8: A Delhi Police head constable allegedly shot himself inside a PCR van Saturday morning near Chandgi Ram Akhara in Civil Lines area, a senior officer said. Bar Council Requests Delhi Police to Lodge FIR Against Man Impersonating as an Advocate.

On Saturday 6.25 am, police got information that head constable Imran Mohammed, PCR van In-charge in Civil Lines Police Station, had shot himself with his official weapon, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said. Imran was rushed to Bara Hindu Rao hospital where he was declared brought dead, the DCP said. Delhi Police Arrest Three Men for Cheating Over 100 People of Lakhs by Offering Fake Foreign Jobs.

Imran shot himself on Bela Road near Chandgi Ram Akhara, when the PCR driver and his colleague Constable Atul Bhati had gone to a toilet, Kalsi said. The district crime team has been called to inspect the incident, police added.

