New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): After filing his nomination for the Delhi assembly election, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Malviya Nagar, Satish Upadhyay, on Wednesday said that Aam Aadmi Party's departure from political power in the city is a certainity.

"I have filed the nomination...Workers came here in large numbers with great enthusiasm. The message is clear that the 'lotus' is 'blooming' this time and 'broom' would be 'swept off.' AAP's departure is certain. Public enthusiasm is with the BJP," said Upadhyay.

Reacting to ED getting MHA's nod to prosecute Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia in an alleged liquor policy scam, he said, "They are corrupt. The manner in which they have sold Delhi and turned it into a city of liquor and harmed the future of the youth--law will take its own course. They will be caught and action should definitely be taken..."

Earlier in the day, BJP candidate Satish Upadhyay filed his nomination papers from the Malviya Nagar Assembly seat for the Delhi elections.

Speaking to ANI, Upadhyay thanked the party leadership for giving him the responsibility to contest for the Malviya Nagar Assembly seat.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj exuded confidence in the BJP's victory in the assembly polls, saying that Delhi now wants change, not excuses.

Speaking to ANI, Bansuri Swaraj said, "We are seeing massive support for BJP here. Delhi now wants change, not excuses. I request the voters of Malviya Nagar to press the lotus button on 5 February. I promise that Satish Upadhyay and I together will transform the Malviya Nagar Assembly Constituency."

Notably, the Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8. The last date for filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20. (ANI)

