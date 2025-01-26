New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party MP Praveen Khandelwal lauded the promise of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to unseal 13,000 shops sealed in the city within six months of the BJP forming government in Delhi.

Khandelwal, who is BJP's MP from Chandni Chowk as well the National Secretary General of Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), said that the additional promise to provide ownership rights to residents of unauthorized colonies would ease trade in Delhi and create new opportunities for businesses.

The BJP leader also appreciated the commitments made in the BJP manifesto released by Shah, which include the formation of the Delhi Traders Welfare Board, increasing the validity of trade licenses from three to five years, introducing a Delhi Retail Trade Policy, reducing electricity tariffs for commercial establishments, and initiating infrastructural development in Delhi's markets under the Delhi Market Upgradation Mission.

"The manifesto also focuses on integrating Delhi's trade with digital technology, resolving trade-related issues through the establishment of a Trade Tribunal, and providing accident insurance for traders. Delhi's traders have enthusiastically welcomed these initiatives, seeing them as a significant step by the BJP to address the challenges faced by the trade community and boost the business ecosystem in the city," he said in a statement.

Amit Shah on Saturday launched the third part of the BJP manifesto for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, scheduled for February 5. The party has announced several promises, ranging from granting ownership rights to people in refugee colonies to reopening 13,000 sealed shops in the national capital.

Addressing the event, Amit Shah said, "Modi ji has announced the granting of ownership rights to more than 1,700 unauthorized colonies. Previously, these colonies did not have permission for construction, buying, or selling. Now, by granting them full ownership rights and aligning with the Ministry of Housing's regulations and Delhi's by-laws, we will give them the right to construct and sell."

"13,000 shops in Delhi are sealed, and we have worked with lawyers to find a legal path to reopen them. We will create a judicial authority and reopen these shops within six months to resume operations. Refugee colonies that have been established since 1947, such as Rajendra Nagar, Lajpat Nagar, and Kingsway Camp, currently have people on lease; they cannot sell or buy the land. We will grant ownership rights to all these refugees who have land on lease in these colonies in the first Cabinet meeting," he added.

The Home Minister also announced the establishment of a Workers Welfare Board in Delhi, which will ensure that all workers have life insurance coverage of up to 10 lakh and accident insurance of up to 5 lakh.

"We will apply the same formula for textile workers. We will provide Rs 10,000 as assistance to workers, and for registered workers, we will offer loans up to 3 lakh to enhance skills and businesses," Shah further said. (ANI)

