New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): As many as 4,906 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi on Sunday, marginally less than yesterday's 4,998, taking the tally in the national capital to 5,66,648, according to the Delhi health department.

In a health bulletin released Sunday evening, the Delhi health department informed that a total of 64,186 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the city on Sunday, taking the cumulative positivity rate in the national capital to 9.08 per cent.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had earlier today said that the positivity rate in the city had peaked at 15.26 per cent on November 7.

Meanwhile, 6,325 COVID-19 patients recovered, were discharged or migrated from Delhi on Sunday, while another 68 people died due to the virus. So far, a total of 9,066 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19.

Currently, there are 35,091 active cases in the national capital while 5,22,491 people have recovered, were discharged, or have migrated from Delhi. (ANI)

