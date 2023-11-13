New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): The Delhi Fire Service on Monday said that they received a total of 208 calls of fire-related incidents, of which 22 of them were caused by firecrackers on Diwali.

According to officials, there were no casualties reported during Diwali in Delhi, despite 208 fire-related incidents, including 22 caused by crackers.

The only major incident occurred in Deputy Ganj, Sadar Bazaar, where 24 fire tenders were deployed, they said.

Compared to the previous year, the number of fire-related incidents during Diwali in Delhi saw a slight increase in 2023. Fire Department had received 201 calls of fire-related incidents during Diwali in the year 2022.

"No casualties were reported in any fire incident on this Diwali. A total of 208 fire-related calls, including 22 fire incidents caused by crackers, were received yesterday. Only one major incident of fire was reported from Deputy Ganj in Sadar Bazaar, where 24 fire tenders were rushed," Delhi Fire Services Director, Atul Garg, said while speaking to ANI.

Delhi-NCR's air quality significantly deteriorated on Monday, falling into the 'Poor' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). This came after the city was engulfed in a thick layer of smog following the bursting of firecrackers on Diwali night.

Despite the AAP government's complete ban on firecrackers and the 'Diya Jalao, Patakhe nahi' campaign, visuals from various parts of Delhi, including Lodhi Road, RK Puram, Karol Bagh, and Punjabi Bagh, showed fireworks lighting up the night sky on Sunday. (ANI)

