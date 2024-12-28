New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory outlining restrictions and diversions on major routes in the capital ahead of the state funeral of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, scheduled at the Nigambodh Ghat at 11:45 am on Saturday.

Keeping in mind the number of foreign dignitaries, VIPs/VVIPs and general public likely to visit the cremation ground, traffic has been diverted from Raja Ram Kohli Marg, Rajghat Red Light, Signature Bridge and Yudhister Setu, the advisory said.

Traffic restrictions/diversions may be imposed on Ring Road, Nishad Raj Marg, Boulevard Road, SPM Marg, Lothian Road, Netaji Subhash Marg and their surrounding roads/stretches from 7 am till 3 pm, it said.

"People are advised to avoid these roads/stretches and the area from where the procession will be taken out. Avoid roadside parking as it causes hindrance to normal traffic flow. In case any unusual/unidentified object or person is noticed in suspicious circumstances, police should be informed," the advisory said.

Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, passed away on Thursday night at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences due to age-related medical complications. He was 92.

