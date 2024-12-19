Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 19 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav attended a programme under the Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman (PM-POSHAN) scheme, where more than one crore mid-day meals were distributed in the urban areas of Bhopal on Thursday.

The event was organised by an NGO on its premises in Rohit Nagar area in the state capital Bhopal. CM Yadav inaugurated the programme and flagged off the food van on the occasion. Additionally, he distributed midday meals to 10 school children symbolically, according to an official press release.

Addressing the occasion, CM Yadav said, "The primary source of essential nutrients for the body is diet, and the purity of diet amplifies its significance. The importance of dietary purity was also emphasised by Lord Krishna in the Srimad Bhagavad Gita, where he explained that purity of thought is only possible through pure food."

The Chief Minister praised the work of the NGO, stating that it is serving a new life to schoolchildren by providing them with nutritious meals.

He also noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former President APJ Abdul Kalam had both praised the midday meal programme run by the NGO, which supports education through ample food distribution.

The CM further visited the centralised kitchen of the NGO, where he witnessed the automated process of meal preparation and participated in making dal-roti. He explained that under the PM-POSHAN scheme, mid-day meals for government schools in Bhopal were supplied from this centralised kitchen, the press release stated.

CM Yadav also mentioned that the NGO was providing pure, nutritious, and quality mid-day meals to 645 schools in Bhopal. Additionally, he emphasised that the process of making food through the medium of saints fostered a sense of purity and that the NGO's mission would help in the creation of a healthier society with a pure mentality in the future.

Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Prahlad Singh Patel, while addressing the gathering, said, "The NGO is providing students with nutritious and delicious food in schools. Their approach of offering food based on the children's preferences is helping to keep them engaged and enrolled in schools." (ANI)

