Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 13 (ANI): A dispute broke out between two groups while watching a movie at a mall under the jurisdiction of the Expressway police station on the night of December 11-12, police officials said.

According to the police, the first group included Abhinav, son of Ajit Chaudhary, a resident of Nand Gram under Sihani police station in Ghaziabad, and Rohit, son of Surendra Dham, a resident of Ramghat Road in Aligarh.

The second group included Harshvardhan Singh, son of Shiv Kumar, a resident of Paras Tierra in Sector-137, Noida; Ashish, son of Satyanarayan, a resident of village Sanjarwas under Bondkala police station in Charkhi Dadri, Haryana; and Vikrant Chaudhary, son of Ravindra Kumar, a resident of Bank Wali Gali, Duhai, under Madhuban Bapudham police station in Ghaziabad.

Police said preventive action has been taken against all five individuals in connection with the incident. (ANI)

