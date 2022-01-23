Union Minister Anurag Thakur during door to door poll campaign in Lucknow (Photo/ANI)

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 23 (ANI): Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday took a dig at Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav over his promise of giving free 300 units of electricity and said that during the tenure of the SP government, electric wires were used for drying clothes.

The Union Minister during door to door poll campaign in Lucknow said Akhilesh Yadav's government was not able to provide electricity even for 300 hours but now he has announced giving free 300 units of electricity.

"Akhilesh Yadav during his government was not able to provide electricity even for 300 hours but now announced giving free 300 units of electricity. During their government, electric wires were used for drying clothes," said Thakur.

"Today they say it's new SP but I want to say "Yeh Vahi Sapa hai, Jisse Janta Khafa hai Aur 10 March ko Akhilesh Ji Kahenge EVM Bewafa hai," he added.

BJP leader Aparna Yadav urged people to vote for people as all mothers and sisters feel safe in the BJP government.

"As part of this door to door campaign, I appeal to people to vote for BJP. Mothers, sisters all feel safe in the BJP government and I want to appeal to people 'Ek bar Phirse BJP Sarkar Baniye, 2022 Mein Kesariya Lehraiye," said Aparna Yadav in Lucknow during door to door campaign.

Earlier on Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah began door-to-door campaigning in Kairana in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

After carrying out door-to-door campaigning, Shah advised every BJP worker to highlight the benefits provided by the party to the people of the state like building toilets, houses for the poor etc and emphasize that 'earlier, no government had given beneficiaries their benefits', sources said.

Elections to the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

