New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): Pasha Patel, popularly known as "Bambu Man" and Chairman of the Agricultural Prices Commission, announced that this year's Earth Day on April 22 will be observed with a special program on the topic 'Save the Earth Conclave - Special Focus on Bamboo Sector' at Delhi's Subramaniam Auditorium.

Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav will be present at this program. The event will also feature farmers from eight to ten states in the country.

Representatives of various countries of the international organisation African Asian Rural Development Organisation (AARDO) will also be present.

Speaking at a press conference here, Pasha Patel said, "Ahead of Earth Day on April 22, a national-level farmers' gathering will be held in Delhi, in the presence of Union Minister Amit Shah and alongside farmers from eight states."

Highlighting growing climate concerns, Patel warned, "The Earth's temperature is projected to reach 50 degrees Celsius in the near future. The question now is -- will humanity survive under such conditions?"

He emphasised that urgent action at the national level is essential to safeguard the environment.

A major initiative to be launched during the event includes promoting bamboo cultivation through cooperative societies across India.

"We have requested Amit Shah's Cooperation Department to facilitate bamboo plantation across the country through cooperatives," said Patel.

He also echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, stating, "The farmer, once only a food provider, is now becoming an energy provider. This marks a shift from extracting energy from the soil to generating clean energy on farmers' land."

Pasha Patel further said, "The Earth Day celebration will consist of three key sessions. Union Minister Amit Shah will address the first session, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will address the second session, and Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav will address the third session."

"Climate change has become the most serious global issue of the present time, which poses a major challenge to the ecosystem, economy and the entire social system. According to the latest report of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), 2024 has been the hottest year ever, and the global temperature has increased by 1.508 times compared to the pre-industrial revolution. This has created a need for urgent action on this issue," he said.

Pasha Patel said, "In the Maharashtra budget, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also took a historic decision to promote bamboo development by providing Rs. 4300 crore in the budget for the year 2025-26 for bamboo cultivation and the bamboo industry."

Adding further, he said, "Everyone must take responsibility for dealing with this serious situation. Sustainable development is not just an option, but should be the centrepiece of our progress, and environmental awareness should be included in all sectors."

Phoenix Foundation, Lodga, Latur, Bharti Public Policy Institute, ISB, Hyderabad, Indian Chamber of Food and Agriculture (ICFA), New Delhi, and African Asian Rural Development Organisation (AARDO), New Delhi, are organising the Save the Earth Conclave.

This one-day symposium will deliberate on environmental sustainability and policy action.

