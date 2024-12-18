New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted raids at the residence and office of Khirod Mallik, the deceased brother of senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Pramila Mallik, in connection with a Rs 231 crore loan fraud case.

According to the sources, the raids are underway at three locations.

Khirod is accused of misusing a loan of Rs 231 crore, which was secured in the name of Bharat Integrated Social Welfare Agency (BISWA), an NGO run by him.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

