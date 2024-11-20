New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): Congress general secretary KC Venugopal on Tuesday said Election Commission should take action against BJP leader Vinod Tawde over allegations against him of "distributing money" ahead of Maharashtra polls. Tawde has denied the allegations.

Venugopal urged people to reject BJP in the assembly polls to be held tomorrow.

"He knows that he is the general secretary of BJP and Election Commission is not going to do anything against him. My question is - what is the action taken by the Election Commission? There is clear evidence, and they (BJP) have been caught red-handed...The rule of the law should be applicable to everyone. If a person is caught red-handed, then he should be arrested immediately. Our appeal to the people of Maharashtra is that this is an indication of where they (BJP) stand. People will give a clear verdict on these things," Venugopal told ANI.

Opposition parties on Tuesday made allegations against Tawde of "distributing money".

Workers of Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) created ruckus outside a hotel located at Nalasopara assembly constituency in Palghar district accusing BJP of "distributing money." Tawde was holding a meeting with the party workers in the hotel.

Tawde denied the allegations and said Election Commission should probe them.

"A meeting of MLAs of Nalasopara was underway. I went there to tell them about the Model Code of Conduct for the day of voting, how will voting machines be sealed and how to go about if an objection has to be made. The workers of the party (Bahujan Vikas Aghadi), Appa Thakur and Kshitij thought that we were distributing money. Let the Election Commission and Police inquire, let them get CCTV footage. I have been in the party for 40 years. Appa Thakur and Kshitij know me, and the entire party knows me. Still, I believe that the Election Commission should conduct an impartial investigation," Tawde said.

Venugopal also slammed the BJP-led government over situation in Manipur.

"This issue began 18 months ago. Ever since then, we have been trying to create pressure on the government to ensure peace in Manipur. Rahul Gandhi and the Congress president visited Manipur several times already... Unfortunately, the Union Government is not interested, and they are not taking any proactive actions. They are trying to make use of divisive politics in Manipur as well... Even the CM is worried about his position and is taking meetings to save his post, not to ensure peace in Manipur," he said. (ANI)

