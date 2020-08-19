Jaipur, Aug 19 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Wednesday that eminent lawyers and intellectuals raising questions about the credibility of the judiciary was a "matter of great concern".

His remarks come days after the Supreme Court held activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan guilty of criminal contempt for his derogatory tweets against the judiciary.

"Recently some eminent lawyers and intellectuals have raised questions about credibility of Judiciary which is a matter of great concern for all of us," Gehlot tweeted. "I think it is not in interest of democracy. Democracy & constitution function smoothly when people hv (have) faith in constitutional institutions."

"The Supreme Court of India is considered as the protector and guardian of the Indian Constitution. People hold judiciary in high esteem and have tremendous faith in it," the chief minister added. PTI

