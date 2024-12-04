India News | Ex-deputy Sarpanch Held for Raping Teenage Girl

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. A former deputy sarpanch from Thane district has been arrested for allegedly repeatedly raping a 15-year-old daughter of a labourer who attempted suicide, police said on Wednesday.

Agency News PTI| Dec 04, 2024 10:42 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Ex-deputy Sarpanch Held for Raping Teenage Girl

Thane, Dec 4 (PTI) A former deputy sarpanch from Thane district has been arrested for allegedly repeatedly raping a 15-year-old daughter of a labourer who attempted suicide, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Dayanand Bhoir, allegedly lured the minor girl, who is his neighbour, to a dilapidated house under the guise of providing academic assistance and sexually assaulted her a few months ago. Following the incident, the accused repeatedly raped the girl, an official said.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Weather Forecast: MeT Department Predicts 10-20% Less Cold Wave Days in Winter.

Unable to bear the abuse, the girl recently tried to kill herself by drinking pesticide, he said.

The incident came to light after the girl's mother, who works as a labourer in Lonavala in Pune district, approached the police.

Also Read | Love Triangle Crime in Faridabad: Woman, Paramour Arrested for Killing Her Husband in Haryana.

Bhoir was arrested on Tuesday under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

  • Viral
    Maryam Faisal Private Video Leak: What Is the Controversy Linked to Pakistani TikTok Star? Influencer Becomes Victim in Series of Intimate MMS Leak Scandal Maryam Faisal Private Video Leak: What Is the Controversy Linked to Pakistani TikTok Star? Influencer Becomes Victim in Series of Intimate MMS Leak Scandal
  • Festivals
    Christmas 2024 Date and Significance: From Traditions to Symbolism, Everything You Need To Know About the Xmas Celebration on December 25 Christmas 2024 Date and Significance: From Traditions to Symbolism, Everything You Need To Know About the Xmas Celebration on December 25
  • Videos
    ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Episode Update: Shilpa Shirodkar Opens Up About Her Fight With Sister Namrata Shirodkar; Vivian Dsena Tells Anurag Kashyap He’s Been ‘Misjudged’ ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Episode Update: Shilpa Shirodkar Opens Up About Her Fight With Sister Namrata Shirodkar; Vivian Dsena Tells Anurag Kashyap He’s Been ‘Misjudged’
    • Close
    Search

    India News | Ex-deputy Sarpanch Held for Raping Teenage Girl

    Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. A former deputy sarpanch from Thane district has been arrested for allegedly repeatedly raping a 15-year-old daughter of a labourer who attempted suicide, police said on Wednesday.

    Agency News PTI| Dec 04, 2024 10:42 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    India News | Ex-deputy Sarpanch Held for Raping Teenage Girl

    Thane, Dec 4 (PTI) A former deputy sarpanch from Thane district has been arrested for allegedly repeatedly raping a 15-year-old daughter of a labourer who attempted suicide, police said on Wednesday.

    The accused, identified as Dayanand Bhoir, allegedly lured the minor girl, who is his neighbour, to a dilapidated house under the guise of providing academic assistance and sexually assaulted her a few months ago. Following the incident, the accused repeatedly raped the girl, an official said.

    Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Weather Forecast: MeT Department Predicts 10-20% Less Cold Wave Days in Winter.

    Unable to bear the abuse, the girl recently tried to kill herself by drinking pesticide, he said.

    The incident came to light after the girl's mother, who works as a labourer in Lonavala in Pune district, approached the police.

    Also Read | Love Triangle Crime in Faridabad: Woman, Paramour Arrested for Killing Her Husband in Haryana.

    Bhoir was arrested on Tuesday under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like
    Agency News PTI| Dec 04, 2024 10:42 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    India News | Ex-deputy Sarpanch Held for Raping Teenage Girl

    Thane, Dec 4 (PTI) A former deputy sarpanch from Thane district has been arrested for allegedly repeatedly raping a 15-year-old daughter of a labourer who attempted suicide, police said on Wednesday.

    The accused, identified as Dayanand Bhoir, allegedly lured the minor girl, who is his neighbour, to a dilapidated house under the guise of providing academic assistance and sexually assaulted her a few months ago. Following the incident, the accused repeatedly raped the girl, an official said.

    Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Weather Forecast: MeT Department Predicts 10-20% Less Cold Wave Days in Winter.

    Unable to bear the abuse, the girl recently tried to kill herself by drinking pesticide, he said.

    The incident came to light after the girl's mother, who works as a labourer in Lonavala in Pune district, approached the police.

    Also Read | Love Triangle Crime in Faridabad: Woman, Paramour Arrested for Killing Her Husband in Haryana.

    Bhoir was arrested on Tuesday under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Barcelona
    50K+ searches
    Earthquake in Hyderabad
    50K+ searches
    England Women vs South Africa Women
    50K+ searches
    Navy Day
    50K+ searches
    Spotify Wrapped 2024
    50K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Barcelona
    50K+ searches
    Earthquake in Hyderabad
    50K+ searches
    England Women vs South Africa Women
    50K+ searches
    Navy Day
    50K+ searches
    Spotify Wrapped 2024
    50K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliRohit SharmaNarendra ModiSalman KhanBorder Gavaskar TrophyIPL Mega Auction 2025Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3Singham AgainBigg Boss 18India National Cricket TeamMaharashtra Election Result 2024Pushpa 2Jasprit Bumrah