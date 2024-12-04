India News | Ex-deputy Sarpanch Held for Raping Teenage Girl

Thane, Dec 4 (PTI) A former deputy sarpanch from Thane district has been arrested for allegedly repeatedly raping a 15-year-old daughter of a labourer who attempted suicide, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Dayanand Bhoir, allegedly lured the minor girl, who is his neighbour, to a dilapidated house under the guise of providing academic assistance and sexually assaulted her a few months ago. Following the incident, the accused repeatedly raped the girl, an official said.

Unable to bear the abuse, the girl recently tried to kill herself by drinking pesticide, he said.

The incident came to light after the girl's mother, who works as a labourer in Lonavala in Pune district, approached the police.

Bhoir was arrested on Tuesday under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

