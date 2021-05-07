New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday termed as "fake" a 21-point list of dos and don'ts related to COVID-19 doing the rounds on social media in its name.

The list of dos and don'ts has claims like "threats of Corona is not going to end soon".

"This is circulating in different social media platform. ICMR did not issue any such guideline or advisory. It is Fake circulation," ICMR said in a tweet attaching the fake advisory.

The fake list has suggestions like, "postpone travel abroad for two years, do not eat outside food for one year, stay away from the person who has a cough, do not go to a crowded place for at least one year" and "don't bring the shoes into your house".

It even has advise against wearing "belt, rings, wrist watch" while going out. (ANI)

