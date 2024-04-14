Chandigarh, Apr 14 (PTI) The family of a 24-year-old youth from Haryana's Sonipat who was shot dead in his car in Canada has sought help from the Indian government to bring his body.

The incident took place late on Friday night in Vancouver in British Columbia, where the victim Chirag Antil lived and worked, his family in Sonipat told reporters on Sunday.

Also Read | Pune Shocker: Teen Beaten, Stripped Naked and Filmed, Video Circulated on Social Media; Case Registered.

His father is a retired Haryana government employee. Chirag's brother Romit Antil said after eating food he got into his car to go somewhere when he was shot dead.

He said that Chirag had completed his MBA recently and was on a work visa.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Shocker: Man Assaults Wife As She Seeks Explanation From Him After Finding His Girlfriend's ATM Card in Scooter, Accused Booked.

"I spoke to him hours before the murder. He was happy... He had no enmity with anyone. We want justice, we want to know why he was shot dead," an inconsolable Romit said.

He said they received a phone call from Canadian police that Chirag has been shot dead.

"We also received an email from Canadian police. They said they were investigating and do not have information as yet on who murdered him," said Romit.

"We spoke to Chirag's friend in Canada. He said they are not being told anything by the police yet," he said.

Chirag was currently working in a manpower security agency, he said.

Another relative of the deceased said Chirag had gone to Canada in 2022.

"We are shocked. We want the body to be brought home as soon as possible. Our embassy there and the Government of India should help us to bring the body back," he said.

The Vancouver Police Department in a press release said officers were called to the scene around 11 pm on April 12 after residents heard the sound of gunshots.

Chirag Antil was found deceased inside a vehicle in the area, police said. No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing, it said.

The incident happened within a block of the route for Saturday's Vaisakhi parade and festival, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)