Gorakhpur (UP), Dec 16 (PTI) A man and his son allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves in Gulariha area here, police said on Thursday.

Ramvilas Patel (48) and his son Akash (16) hanged themselves separately due to a family dispute, they said.

The incident took place on Wednesday when Patel and his wife Shambhu Devi had a dispute over some issue and the couple started fighting.

Shambhu Devi called the police, which intervened and calmed both of them down.

The couple started fighting again sometime later and when Patel started beating his wife, his son, Akash, tried to stop him, police said.

But when Patel beat him too, Akash hanged himself from a ceiling fan in the house in the anger, they said.

Later, when Patel saw his younger son hanging from the fan, he also hanged himself from a mango tree outside the village.

“Their bodies have been sent for postmortem and police will investigate the cause behind the suicide and will take action accordingly.” SHO Gulariha, Chandhas Mishra said.

