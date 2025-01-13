Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 13 (ANI): Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, celebrated Lohri with supporters, party leaders, and workers in Shimla on Monday.

He celebrated the vibrant festival of Lohri at his official residence, in Shimla. The event witnessed a grand gathering of supporters, party workers, and senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), creating a lively and festive atmosphere.

Also Read | 'BJP, RSS Destroying Constitution, Only Love Will Defeat Hatred in Country': Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections 2025.

Extending warm wishes to the people of Himachal Pradesh, Jai Ram Thakur said, "Festivals like Lohri and Makar Sankranti are not just celebrations; they are occasions to strengthen the bonds of unity, culture, and togetherness in our society. I wish everyone happiness, prosperity, and good health on this auspicious occasion."

The celebration was marked by traditional festivities, including the lighting of the bonfire, which symbolizes the spirit of togetherness and the triumph of light over darkness. The warmth of the bonfire was shared by prominent BJP leaders and his supporters.

Also Read | Amrit Snan at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: UP Government Issues Order on Schedule of Snan for Akharas of Sanatan Dharma on Makar Sankranti, Basant Panchami.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from BJP members and office bearers from various wings of the party, further showcasing the unity and spirit of the organization.

The celebration served as an opportunity for Jai Ram Thakur to connect with party workers and leaders, emphasising the importance of collective efforts in strengthening the party and serving the people of the state.

He reiterated the BJP's commitment to upholding the values and traditions of Himachal Pradesh while working tirelessly for the betterment of its citizens.

The joyous occasion of Lohri not only brought the BJP family together but also reaffirmed their dedication to cultural and community bonding. Thakur's message of unity and progress resonated with all attendees, making the celebration memorable for everyone present. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)