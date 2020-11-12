New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) A major fire broke out on Thursday at a cloth shop-cum-godown in the Gandhi Nagar area of the city, a Delhi Fire Service official said.

No casualty has been reported so far, he said, adding that a call about the blaze was received around 8.45 pm.

Twenty-six fire tenders have been pressed into service, and efforts are being made to bring the situation under control, said Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg.

The cause of the fire is not known yet, he added.

