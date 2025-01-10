Dima Hasao (Assam) [India], January 10 (ANI): Five days after the coal mine collapse in Assam's remote Umrangso area, rescue teams seem to have made little progress, with eight workers still trapped underground.

Despite ongoing joint efforts by the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and other agencies since January 6, major challenges persist, particularly in draining the water and safely reaching the trapped workers.

A heavy-duty pump from Coal India, with a capacity of 500 GPM (Gallons Per Minute), has been brought in. An NDRF official mentioned that multiple pumps would be installed to drain the water from the mine.

Speaking to ANI about the collaborative efforts, NDRF 1st Battalion Commandant, HPS Kandhari, said, "Efforts are being made to pump out the water. One pump has been installed, and more pumps have been brought. A heavy-duty pump has also arrived. NDRF is assisting in the process... it is a joint effort."

K Mere, General Manager of Northeastern Coal Field said that they have brought one high-capacity pump of 500 GPM from Nagpur, and it is being installed.

"We've also brought two generators to power this heavy pump. Installation will take about 24 hours to complete, and the installation work will continue in three shifts. The pump can drain 500 gallons of water per minute. We don't know the exact situation underground," Mere said.

So far, only one body has been recovered from the mine.

"One body has been recovered. An Army team has dived into the mine again, and the Navy team will also assist. We have started the dewatering process. A few people were saying that 10-12 people are trapped. Once the water level decreases, we will be able to confirm the exact number," Assam Mines and Minerals Minister Kaushik Rai said. (ANI)

