Amritsar, April 14: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Pawan Kumar Tinu joined the Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday.

Pawan Kumar Tinu, a former two-time MLA representing Punjab's Adampur constituency, left the Shiromani Akali Dal. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann welcomed Tinu into the party fold. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Meets Mallikarjun Kharge, Discuss Common Minimum Programme for INDIA Bloc (See Pics and Video).

Tinu was elected MLA from the Adampur assembly constituency in Jalandhar district in 2012 and 2017. He lost the 2022 assembly polls to Congress nominee Sukhwinder Kotli. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: AAP Launches 'Jail Ka Jawaab Vote Se' Campaign Ahead of LS Polls (Watch Video).

Bhagwant Mann Welcomes Pawan Kumar Tinu Into AAP Fold:

There are 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab with four seats reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates. In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, the Congress-led UPA alliance clinched 8 seats, while the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) managed to secure four. The AAP, which was contesting for the first time in the state won one seat. Lok Sabha elections in 13 parliamentary seats in Punjab will take place on June 1.