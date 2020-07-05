Mangaluru, Jul 5 (PTI) Senior Congress leader and former union minister B Janardhana Poojary tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to a private hospital here for treatment, his family said on Sunday.

The 83-year-old leader has been asymptomatic and "there is no cause for worry," his elder son Santhosh J Poojary told reporters here.

He was hospitalised as a precautionary measure, Santhosh said, adding his swab samples were collected on Saturday, the results of which turned out positive.

Poojary is residing at Bantwal in Dakshina Kannada district and suspected to have contracted the infection from his wife, who had got it from contacts with servants of the house, and since been hospitalised.

