Kozhikode (Kerala), May 11 (PTI) Four people died after a car and a traveller van crashed near the Moorad Bridge on the National Highway in this north Kerala district on Sunday, police said here.

The accident happened under the Payyoli police station area at around 3.10 pm, they said.

Also Read | PNRA Website Goes Offline: Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority’s Website Currently Unavailable for ‘Maintainance’ Amid India-Pakistan Tensions.

Eight people who were in the van and one more person who was in the car were injured in the crash, police said.

The car was reportedly on its way to Kozhikode when it collided with the van.

Also Read | ISRO Chairman V Narayanan Says Satellites Continuously Working To Ensure Safety and Security of Citizens of India.

The bodies are currently kept at a hospital in Vatakara, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)