Nagpur, Feb 2 (PTI) Four persons were held for allegedly murdering two friends in the early hours of Friday in Nagpur, a police official said.

The Wathoda police station official said one of the accused, Kiran Shende, had bought a motorcycle in deceased Sunny Sarudkar's name but had stopped paying EMIs, leading to the financial institution threatening action against the latter.

"This led to a dispute. Sarudkar and his friend Krishnakant Bhat went to confront Shende at around 12:15am. Sarudkar and Bhatt were bludgeoned to death by Shende, his brother and two friends, including a juvenile," he said.

Shende, his brother Yogesh, friend Vikas Kohre and a juvenile were held during the day and have been charged with murder, the official added.

