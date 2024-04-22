Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) [India], April 22 (ANI): Four people were killed after their vehicle fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district on Monday, an official said.

As per the official on Monday (April 22), the District Control Room, Pithoragarh, informed the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) that a vehicle had met with an accident in the Pithoragarh district, near Andoli in the Ancholi region.

The vehicle was carrying a total of eight people who were returning home after attending a wedding ceremony. The vehicle lost control and fell into a gorge approximately 200 meters deep, the official said.

Upon receiving this information, an SDRF team, led by ASI Sundar Singh Bora, immediately departed for the accident site, the official added.

Local people rescued 4 injured individuals and sent them to the hospital.

Upon reaching the scene, the SDRF team coordinated with local police and people. They worked together to retrieve the bodies of 4 deceased individuals from the gorge and handed them over to the district police, the official said.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

