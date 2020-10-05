Bihar Sharif, October 5: Four members of a family, including two children, were found dead at their residence on Monday in Bihar's Nalanda district, a senior police officer here said.

He, however, refused to divulge any further detail about what could have led to their death, and the condition in which the bodies were found. The deceased have been identified as Ravi Kumar (38), wife Neha Kumari (32), their daughter Jeni Kumari (10) and son Ahan Kumar (8), Superintendent of Police Nilesh Kumar said. The 38-year-old ran a grocery store, while his wife was a teacher at a local school, he said. Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal to Witness Heavy Rainfall Till October 8, Dry Weather Likely Over Parts of Northwest India During Next 5 Days: IMD.

According to the SP, neighbours had alerted Ravi's relatives, who lived nearby, after foul smell started emanating from his house. It was after the relatives sought police help, the door of Ravi Kumar's residence in Sarvoday Nagar area was broken, and the bodies recovered, the SP said.

All four bodies have been sent for post-mortem to Bihar Sharif sadar hospital, he said, adding that an investigation was underway and further information in the case would be available once the autopsy report arrives.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)