New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): Premier defence research agency Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO), would be displaying its selected path-breaking innovations for national security during the 76th Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path, New Delhi.

The DRDO Tableau, with the theme 'Raksha Kavach - Multi-layer Protection against Multi-domain Threats' will feature Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile; Airborne Early Warning & Control System; 155 mm/52 Cal Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System; Drone Detect, Deter & Destroy; Satellite-Based Surveillance System; Medium Power Radar - Arudhra; Advanced Light Weight Torpedo; Electronic Warfare System - Dharashakti; Laser-Based Directed Energy Weapon; Very Short Range Air Defence System; Indigenous Unmanned Aerial System; V/UHF Manpack Software Defined Radio for Land Forces; Indigenous Secure Satellite Phone and UGRAM Assault Rifle, the DRDO said in a release.

Apart from this, DRDO's major landmarks of 2024 will also be showcased in the tableau posters namely Long Range Hypersonic Anti-Ship Missile; Light Weight Bullet Proof Jacket 'ABHED'; Divyastra - Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle; 'Zorawar' Light Tank and the Dornier Mid-Life Upgrade with radar, Electronic Warfare System, Software Defined Radio and Electro-optic (Shyen).

Highlighting its unwavering commitment to precision, self-reliance & national security, DRDO will also display the equipment of Pralay Weapon System, a surface-to-surface tactical missile designed and developed with state-of-the-art technologies, which adds another layer of strength.

Many other DRDO-developed systems - Nag Missile System, Pinaka, BrahMos, Short Span Bridging System 10m, and the Akash Weapon System will be displayed in various Armed Forces contingents during the parade.

DRDO is primarily engaged in system definition, design and development of many state-of-the-art military systems and technologies for realising the goal of 'Make in India and Make for the World'. DRDO is partnering with all stakeholders of the defence ecosystem, including academia, industry, start-ups and Services in developing critical systems, and to reinforce the spirit of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

Republic Day Parade 2025 will be a unique blend of India's cultural diversity and military prowess, with special focus on 75 years of enactment of the constitution and Jan Bhagidari.

President of the Republic of Indonesia Mr Prabowo Subianto will be the Chief Guest at the parade. Briefing media in New Delhi, Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh stated that a 160-member marching contingent and 190-member band contingent from Indonesia will take part in the Parade at Kartavya Path on January 26, 2025 along with the contingents of Indian Armed Forces.

This year, 31 tableaux from various States, Union Territories, and Central Government Ministries/Departments will participate, showcasing the theme "Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas." After the National Anthem, balloons with banners of the official logo of the 75th year of the Indian Constitution will be released. The event will conclude with a flypast by 47 aircraft. (ANI)

