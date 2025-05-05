India National Cricket Team captain Rohit Sharma presented the "T20 World Cup winning ring" to speedster Mohammed Siraj ahead of the Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 match at the Wankhede Stadium. Notably, Mohammed Siraj missed the BCCI's Naman Awards ceremony that was held earlier. Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, Team India defeated the South Africa National Cricket Team in a nail-biting ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final in Barbados to lift the glorious title. This was the country's first ICC title since the 2013 Champions Trophy. The special ring features the name and jersey numbers of the player, with an Ashok Chakra embedded on top. BCCI Honours Indian Cricket Team Members For Winning ICC T20 World Cup 2024 By Presenting Players With Special 'Champions Ring' (Watch Video).

Rohit Sharma Presents ‘Special T20 World Cup Champion Ring’ to Mohammed Siraj

𝙈𝙤𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙩𝙤 𝘾𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙞𝙨𝙝 👏@mdsirajofficial receives a special ring from #TeamIndia Captain @ImRo45 for his impactful contributions in the team's victorious ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 campaign 💍@Dream11 pic.twitter.com/dHSnS4mwu1 — BCCI (@BCCI) May 5, 2025

