Ballia, August 9: A wall collapsed in Badagaon village here leaving a 10-year-old girl dead and two others injured, police said on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday afternoon.

The injured have been identified as Balbuchi Devi (45) and Sanju Devi (50), they said.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem.

