Panaji, December 16: State Urban Development Minister Milind Naik resigned from his post after Goa Congress President Girish Chodankar accused him of being involved in a "sex scandal".

A statement from Chief Minister's Office said, "Milind Naik has tendered his resignation as Minister in Government of Goa, to ensure a free and fair probe, which has been accepted and sent to the Governor."

Earlier in the day, Goa Congress President accused Naik of being involved in a "sex scandal".

This comes ahead of the Assembly polls, which is scheduled for early 2022.

Goa Assembly has a strength of 40 members out of which BJP currently has 17 legislators and enjoys the support of legislators from Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Vijay Sardesai of the Goa Forward Party (GFP) and three independents. GFP and MGP each have three MLAs.

Congress, on the other hand, has 15 MLAs in the house.

