Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 16 (ANI): Under the visionary guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the able leadership of Chief Minister BhupendraPatel, the Government of Gujarat is organising four Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conferences (VGRC) at Mehsana, Rajkot, Surat and Vadodara; ahead of the next edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit to be held in January 2027, a CMO release said.

Each conference will serve as a gateway to accelerated regional growth and inclusive development. In the run-up to each Regional Conference, a one-day district-level programme will be organised to highlight local opportunities and initiatives.

The Second Vibrant Regional Conference (VGRC) is scheduled to take place in Rajkot on January 8th and 9th, 2026. With a primary focus on transforming local industries into global players, this event aims to secure broader market recognition and partnerships. The conference will include seminars addressing pivotal topics, like agriculture, Mining, Tourism, and Industrial growth.

Participants will also benefit from a dedicated MSME Conclave, a dynamic Reverse Buyer-Seller Meet (RBSM), exhibitions, and trade fairs, making it an essential platform for establishing effective partnerships and networking.

In addition, district-level programs will be organised in Amreli, Bhavnagar, Botad, Devbhumi Dwarka, Gir-Somnath, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Kutch, Morbi, Porbandar and Surendranagar in the month of December 2025. VGRC North Gujarat was successfully held in Mehsana, resulting in the signing of 1,264 MoUs with a proposed investment of INR 3.25 lakh crore.

The two-day conference witnessed remarkable participation, with over 29,000 registered attendees and more than 440 international delegates representing more than 80 countries. Demonstrating strong global and domestic collaboration, the conference hosted more than 160 Business-to-Business (B2B) and more than 100 Business-to-Government (B2G) meetings, fostering partnerships and investment opportunities. More than 410 exhibitors showcased their innovations and products, including the active participation of more than 170 MSMEs and startups.

The Udyami Mela disbursed incentives worth over INR 900 crore to more than 9,000 entrepreneurs. The BharatNext startup pitching festival announced an investment worth INR 41.56 crore, while the RBSM (Reverse Buyer-Seller Meet) organised more than 2,200 meetings with over 850 Gujarat-based sellers, generating business inquiries worth over INR 500 crore for exports, highlighting Gujarat's entrepreneurial strength. The Kutch and Saurashtra regions are characterised by geographical diversity and cultural vibrancy, combining their natural heritage with dynamic economic growth. The region thrives on its maritime legacy and strategic ports, such as Kandla and Mundra, which serve as gateways for logistics, trade, and green shipping. It is a pioneer in petrochemicals, ceramics, and engineering, supported by robust infrastructure and innovation-driven initiatives.

The spiritual and heritage tourism circuits create a unique balance between tradition and a business-driven market.

Focus sectors for VGRC Kutch and Saurashtra include Ceramics, Engineering, ports and logistics, Fisheries, Petrochemicals, agro and food processing, Minerals, Green Energy Ecosystem, Skill Development, Startups, MSMEs, tourism, and culture.

The region also offers thriving business opportunities, including export (for Ceramics, Cotton, and Plastics), Brass components, seafood processing, Coastal Tourism, and many more. The region is committed to fostering sustainable growth and driving transformative development. (ANI)

