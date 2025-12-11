Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 11 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has decided to declare 11 additional talukas in the state as developing talukas, said the release.

With a development-focused approach that ensures balanced progress across all talukas, the state identifies developing talukas using 44 social and economic indicators of the Human Development Index to support their faster, holistic growth.

Also Read | 'He Was Very Nervous, His Hands Were Trembling': Rahul Gandhi on Amit Shah's Lok Sabha Speech During SIR Debate (Watch Video).

According to the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO), under the developing Taluka scheme, these newly designated developing talukas will receive Rs 2 crore annually for development works, along with an additional ₹1 crore each year under the "Aapno Taluko Vibrant Taluko (ATVT) - Developing Taluka Scheme." In total, they will receive an annual grant of Rs 3 crore for development activities.

To support Gujarat's ongoing progress and development, the Chief Minister has created 17 new talukas by reorganising them in line with emerging needs. Among these newly formed talukas, those in which more than 50% of the total villages have been transferred from previously identified developing talukas have now been designated developing talukas.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Unidentified Miscreants Attack Garment Merchant in Begusarai, Leave Him Dead.

Accordingly, the 11 newly designated developing talukas include Kadwal (Chhota Udepur district), Ukai (Tapi district), Govind Guru Limdi (Dahod district), Sukhsar (Dahod district), Chikda (Narmada district), Rah (Vav-Tharad district), Dharnidhar (Vav-Tharad district), Ogad (Banaskantha district), Hadad (Banaskantha district), Godhar (Mahisagar district), and Nana Pondha (Valsad district).

This people-centric decision by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will enable these new developing talukas to contribute even more effectively to the state's ongoing journey of inclusive and comprehensive development.

Meanwhile, the Government of Gujarat has announced the second edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) for the Kutch and Saurashtra region. The conference will be held in Rajkot from 10 to 12 January 2026, alongside the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Exhibition (VGRE), which will take place at the same venue from 10 to 13 January 2026, the release said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)