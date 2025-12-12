Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 12 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday adopted a compassionate approach to ensure rural youth working as V.C.E. (Village Computer Entrepreneur) earn better and has decided that V.C.E. will receive a minimum of 20 rupees for every task assigned by the State Government departments.

To provide rural citizens with e-services similar to those available in urban areas through information technology, the State Government has implemented the e-Gram Vishwagram Scheme, mentioned the release.

amn official statement mentioned that services like providing copies of 7/12, 8-A, and rights records, farmer registration, procurement of farm produce at support prices, issuing birth and death certificates, income certificates, and filling forms for changes in ration cards are provided to rural citizens at the village level through Village Computer Entrepreneurs (V.C.E)

Additionally, various State Government departments assign data-entry tasks for different schemes to Village Computer Entrepreneurs (V.C.E.). For each task, the respective department decides the commission to be paid per unit.

As a result, different tasks and varying rates set by different departments have led to a lack of uniformity in V.C.E. wages, as per the statement.

When this issue was brought to the attention of Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel, he promptly directed during the 12th Governing Body meeting of the e-Gram Vishwagram Society in Gandhinagar that V.C.E. wages should be made uniform.

Following the Chief Minister's directive, the Panchayat Department has issued a circular instructing all State Government departments to pay V.C.E.s a minimum of 20 rupees per unit for any task assigned to them.

Moreover, before assigning any work to V.C.E.s, the respective departments must inform the Panchayat Department and the e-Gram Vishwagram Society. (ANI)

