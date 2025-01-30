New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): Gujarat's state tableau, showcasing a blend of heritage and modern progress, clinched the top spot, winning the prestigious Popular Choice Award at the 76th Republic Day celebrations for the third consecutive year.

This victory solidifies Gujarat's reputation for creating visually stunning and thematically rich displays.

Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, presented the award at a ceremony in New Delhi. Avantika Singh Aulakh, Secretary to the Chief Minister of Gujarat, along with KL Bachani, Director of Information, Government of Gujarat, and other senior officials received the honour on behalf of the state. The celebrations were further enhanced by vibrant dance performances, led by Gujarat's traditional dancers, showcasing the state's deep-rooted cultural heritage.

Speaking on the achievement, KL Bachani, IAS, Director of Information for the Gujarat government, expressed pride. "We have been winning this award for the last three years. From 2023 to 2025, Gujarat has consistently secured the first spot. Keeping in mind the vision of the Prime Minister's 'Swarnim Bharat' and under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupender Patel, we prepared this tableau, integrating elements of both heritage and modern development," Bachani said after receiving the award.

Gujarat's tableau for the 76th Republic Day was a testament to the state's ability to seamlessly blend its rich history with its contemporary advancements. The display journeyed from the 12th-century Kirti Toran of Vadnagar, a monument from the Solanki era, to the 21st-century engineering marvel, the Statue of Unity. These landmarks bookended a narrative of Gujarat's remarkable progress across centuries.

Additionally, the tableau featured Gujarat's emerging semiconductor and automobile hubs, underlining the state's growing prominence in cutting-edge industries. The Atal Bridge of Ahmedabad and the thriving water sports scene of Dwarka were also highlighted, symbolizing Gujarat's focus on infrastructure and tourism. Notably, the display showcased the state's role in India's self-reliance in defense, featuring the C-295 aircraft manufacturing facility.

The tableau's vibrant portrayal of Gujarat's traditional arts also included the performance of Maniyaro Raas, an energetic folk dance, which captivated audiences at the celebration. The Maniyaro Raas also garnered third place in the cultural program competition among tableau artists from across the nation. "In the coming years, Gujarat will continue to nurture and promote these artistic traditions, which is why we ensured a confluence of these themes in our tableau," Bachani said, reflecting on the achievement. (ANI)

