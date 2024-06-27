Guwahati, Jun 27 (PTI) The Gauhati High Court has criticised the Assam government for its perceived lack of seriousness in addressing the persistent waterlogging issue in the state capital and imposed fines of Rs 1,000 each on four departments concerned for failing to respond to repeated notices.

Hearing a writ petition filed in the form of a public interest litigation (Case No: PIL/14/2024) by North East Eco Development Society, a division bench of Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi and Justice Kardak Ete on Wednesday noted that no response has been received from the state departments despite giving them several dates over the last few months.

"In the interest of justice, we grant one more opportunity to the aforesaid departments to file their response to the writ petition, subject to condition that each of the department shall pay cost of Rs 1,000 only with the Gauhati High Court Legal Services Authority," the order said.

The court has fixed the next date for the case on July 19 and said the cost imposed shall have to be deposited by then.

It noted that response on behalf of Assam government through the Additional Chief Secretary of Forest & Environment Department, Principal Secretary of Revenue and Disaster Management Department, Chief Executive Officer of Assam State Disaster Management Authority and Divisional Forest Officer of Kamrup Division has not been filed.

During the last hearing on June 3, the petitioner raised the issue regarding waterlogging in Guwahati, persisting since long, the order copy said.

"It appears that the aforesaid departments are not serious in solving the problem of waterlogging in Guwahati city, as despite specific time granted to them, no response has been filed till date," it added.

The high court had earlier stated that the petitioner raised concern in respect of encroachments and cutting of hills, leading to the artificial floods and landslides.

"It is contended that on account of illegal cutting of hills and unabated encroachments, Guwahati city is virtually sitting on a time bomb in case incessant rainfall for few days happens," it had stated on April 20.

The PIL was registered on February 23 and the hearing began after five days.

