Panchkula (Haryana) [India] November 12 (ANI): Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) O.P. Singh on Wednesday described the car blast in Delhi as "extremely unfortunate" and said the state is operating on a high-alert protocol with thousands of police personnel deployed across Haryana.

Speaking from Panchkula, DGP Singh stated that the response involves exhaustive checks of suspected hideouts, parking areas, unclaimed vehicles and luggage, as well as other standard security protocols to prevent any further incidents. "You might think it's easy to say, 'Go to the ground.' High alert means thousands of hours, thousands of personnel, and we're fully engaged, along with other agencies," he said.

DGP Singh reaffirmed the Haryana Police's commitment to remain vigilant and work closely with central and local agencies. He reiterated that all available resources are being mobilised to ensure public safety and to track down anyone attempting to breach security limits.

The DGP extended condolences to the families affected by the blast and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. "Our condolences go out to the families. We pray for the speedy recovery of those who lost their loved ones and those who are injured. We hope the relevant agencies will find those responsible. They should be punished for their actions," he added.

Officials emphasised that checkpoints and patrols have been intensified on major thoroughfares and sensitive locations, and citizens were urged to cooperate with law enforcement and report any suspicious activity. Traffic and public transport authorities have been asked to coordinate with police to minimise disruption.

Investigations are ongoing, with multiple agencies examining evidence and surveillance footage to determine the perpetrators and their motive. The Haryana Police stated that it will continue to share updates as the investigation progresses. Authorities have appealed for calm while promising swift, decisive and transparent action to bring perpetrators to justice. (ANI)

