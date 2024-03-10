Sonipat (Haryana) [India], March 10 (ANI): A person died after more than 20 rounds of bullets were fired at him by unknown miscreants near Gulshan Dhaba in Haryana's Murthal on Sunday.

According to the police, several teams have been formed in the matter, and the deceased was a liquor trader.

"We received info of firing at Gulshan Dhaba (in Murthal) in which one person died. Police reached the spot and took up an investigation. More than 20 rounds of bullets were fired. The crime team is carrying out the investigation. 7-8 teams have been formed. CCTV footage is also being monitored. The deceased was a liquor trader," Gaurav Rajpurohit, ACP, Sonipat said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

