Siwan (Bihar) [India], June 20 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that since his government was formed in the state in 2005, it has done a lot for Bihar. He hailed PM Narendra Modi and said that such a big gathering has gathered for him.

Nitish Kumar was addressing the gathering in Siwan, where PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated various projects related to water, rail, and power sectors.

CM Nitish hit out at the previous government and said that they didn't do anything other than making "useless" comments.

"When the NDA government was formed here in 2005, since then we have done a lot for Bihar.... But all the governments before that, who keep making useless comments now, never did anything. People could not even leave their houses, and such poor conditions existed in Bihar then. Have you ever seen such a big gathering before as the one that has gathered here today for PM Modi?", Nitish Kumar said while addressing the gathering.

Meanwhile, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chowdhary thanked PM Narendra Modi for the inauguration and laying foundation of developmental projects worth Rs 6000 crores in Bihar's Siwan.

"I want to thank Prime Minister Modi once again for laying the foundation stone and inaugurating projects worth Rs 6 thousand crores here through Namami Gange. PM Modi, please keep coming to Bihar. Whenever you come, you give gifts to Bihar. Bihar keeps waiting for your visit", Samrat Chowdhary said.

Earlier, PM Narendra Modi held a roadshow and greeted people at a public meeting in Bihar's Siwan, where he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects, including in the water, rail, and power sectors.

PM Modi greeted Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as he took the stage at a public meeting in Siwan. His visit is ahead of the Bihar assembly polls, which are set to be held at the end of this year are very essential. (ANI)

