India News | Heat Wave Sweeps Rajasthan

Jaipur, May 24 (PTI) Heat wave swept parts of Rajasthan on Sunday, with day temperature soaring to 47.4 degrees Celsius in Churu, the MeT department said.

Kota and Bikaner recorded their respective highs at 45.9 and 45.8 degrees Celsius, it said.

The day temperature in Barmer, Ganganagar, Jaipur and Jodhpur was 44.9, 44.7, 44.5, 43.6 degrees Celsius respectively, the meteorological department said.

It said the maximum temperature in Ajmer and Dabok (Udaipur) was 43 and 41.9 degrees Celsius respectively.

The MeT department has issued warning for severe heat wave conditions in Bikaner, Kota, Jaipur, Jaipur and Jodhpur divisions during next 24 hours.

