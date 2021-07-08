Shimla, July 8: The Himachal Pradesh government on Thursday decided to observe a three-day state mourning as a mark of respect to late former chief minister Virbhadra Singh, an official spokesperson said.

The 87-year-old veteran Congress leader breathed his last after prolonged illness at the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) here at 3.40 am on Thursday. Virbhadra Singh Dies at 87, Ex-Himachal Pradesh CM Passes Away After Prolonged Illness.

There will be no official entertainment during the mourning period of July 8-10, the official said.

