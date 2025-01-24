Guwahati, Jan 24 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday urged leading universities of Japan to explore linkages with varsities in this state, particularly through joint degree courses, student exchange programmes and collaboration in research and skilling.

He also held discussions with ministers and top officials of leading companies of the Asian nation as he winded up his three-day visit to Japan to woo investors for ‘Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit', scheduled for February 25-26.

Also Read | ESIC New Member Update: Employees' State Insurance Corporation Adds 16.07 Lakh Employees in November 2024, 47% Are Youngsters.

Sarma met Japan's Parliamentary vice-minister Akiko Ikuina and exchanged views with her on a wide range of issues concerning Assam and Japan, an official statement said here.

The minister greeted Sarma in Assamese on his arrival.

Also Read | Vijayasai Reddy Resigns To Quit Politics: YSRCP MP Says He Will Resign From His Rajya Sabha Membership on January 25.

Their meeting focussed on Assam and Japan's cooperation in the fields of skilled workforce and prevailing opportunities in Japan for Assam's youth.

She conveyed to the CM about her country's intention of offering India, especially Assam's young and skilled workforce, job opportunities in Japan.

Sarma also met with Terutoshi Hamano and his team from Toyota Motor Corp and discussed establishment of a potential automobile ancillary unit in Assam.

He requested the Japanese company to expand its present skilling programme footprints to more institutions across the state.

To reduce the tach gap with advanced economies, Sarma discussed with the executive vice-president of Tokyo Electron (TEL), one of Japan's biggest chipmaker company.

He invited the company to partner with Assam as he drew the attention of TEL to Assam's upcoming electronic city at Jagiroad, envisaged to be a centre of excellence of the end-to-end semiconductor ecosystem.

The CM met with the CEO of Mizuho Securities India as he discussed extending credit linkages to Assam-based companies facilitating investments from Japanese firms.

He also met vice-president of Yokogawa Electric Yoshiaki Asakura and discussed business opportunities in Assam.

Yokogawa Electric is a leading Japanese electrical engineering firm working in Assam through its collaboration with NRL and IOCL.

Sarma urged the company to expand its presence in Assam and support the growing electronic and energy sectors in the state.

Sarma held deliberations with senior vice-president of JICA Hara Shohei and informed him about the Assam government's interests in partnering with JICA and JETRO to establish an exclusive industrial park for Japanese companies.

The discussion also featured exploring collaboration to establish Assam as a key industrial hub, the statement added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)