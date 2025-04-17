Samsung Galaxy M56 5G will be launched today in India. Samsung has teased its upcoming smartphone from the Galaxy M series, and claimed it will be the "slimmest phone in the segment." The Galaxy M56 5G will be 7.2mm sleek and 180gm of weight. It may be powered by the Exynos 1480 chipset. The smartphone will have sAMOLED + display and will feature Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. Samsung Galaxy M56 5G price in India might be around INR 30,000. Realme GT 8 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 Chipset Likely To Launch in December 2025; Check Expected Specifications, Features and Likely Price.

Samsung Galaxy M56 5G Launch Today in India

Presenting the Slimmest phone in the segment – the all-new #GalaxyM56 5G. Effortless to hold, and with remarkable power. 7.2mm sleek and 180gm light, this is the #MonsterestMonster. #Samsung pic.twitter.com/XaATiQhzrn — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) April 11, 2025

