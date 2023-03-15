Chennai, Mar 15 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday said "history is replete" with acts of persecution against minorities and called for fighting against their "systemic oppression".

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Fearing Getting Killed Over Illicit Relationship, 'Drunk' Airforce Sergeant Shoots Friend Dead in Unnao.

On the occasion of International Day to Combat Islamophobia, Stalin took to social media to share a message about the need to protect the rights of minorities as ensconced in the Constitution of India.

Also Read | H3N2 Scare: No Holidays for Schools in Tamil Nadu, Says Health Minister Ma Subramanian.

"History is replete with acts of discrimination & persecution of minorities that remain a blot on humankind. On International Day to Combat Islamophobia, let's resolve to fight the systemic oppression of minorities & protect their rights in line with constitutional values," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)