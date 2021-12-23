New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): The Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) has submitted a memorandum to the Civil Aviation Minister of India Jyotiraditya Scindia to make it mandatory for every Indian carrier to play Indian music in order to promote Indian music.

"Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) joins the fraternity of musicians, singers and artistes associated with India traditional music, in demanding that playing Indian classical or light vocal and instrumental music in aircraft being operated in India and also at various airports be made mandatory for all India based airlines," President ICCR Vinay Sahashtrabuddhe said in a letter.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Man Rapes 21-Year-Old Woman, Stabs Her Multiple Times In Dahod.

ICCR called Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to its program and submitted a memorandum to him and said that if this happens in Indian Airlines, Indian music will get a lot of strength.

"I come from the music city of Gwalior, which has been the city of Tansen and has also been an old house of music, Indian ancient music has a history of many years and people have a lot of curiosity in ancient music too," Scindia said.

Also Read | Hyderabad: Woman Arrested for Attacking Cops, Felicitating Murder Accused Husband Escape in Attapur.

ICCR President Vinay Sahasrabuddhe is happy after the Aviation Minister's positive words to introduce Indian music on flights.

"Music played by most airlines across the globe is quintessential of the country to which the airline belongs. For example, it is most likely that we shall come across Jazz in an American airline or Mozart in an Austrian Airline and Arab music in an Airline from the Middle East. However, it is extremely unfortunate and even ironic that most airways in India however -both private and Government-owned as well as both Domestic and International, seldom, if at all play Indian music. Our music mirrors our rich heritage and culture and it is one of the many things every Indian has a reason to be truly proud of," Vinay Sahashtrabuddhe said.

Apart from this, ICCR assured the ministry and the airline company that if copyright issues arise, the government will talk to the person concerned in this regard.

Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) joins the fraternity of musicians, singers and artists associated with Indian traditional music, in demanding that playing Indian classical or light vocal and instrumental music in aircraft being operated in India and also at various airports be made mandatory for all India based airlines. Fraternity from the Music industry Anu Mallik, Kaushal Inamdar, Pandit Sanjeev Abhyankar, Manjusha Patil - Kulkarni was present in the meeting. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)