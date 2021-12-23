Dahod, December 23: In an incident of sexual assault, a 21-year-old woman was allegedly raped in Gujarat’s Dahod district on Tuesday. After raping the woman, the accused stabbed the woman multiple times. The incident took place in the Singedi village of the district’s Devgadh Baria taluka. The rape survivor has been undergoing treatment at a hospital. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Man Rapes 42-Year-Old Woman Multiple Times On Pretext Of Marriage In Bhopal; Case Registered.

As per a report published in The Times of India, the accused sexually assaulted the girl when she had gone to relieve herself near her house at around 10 pm. The accused was identified as Mana Patel. He reportedly approached the woman and even threatened her.

According to the media, the accused asked the 21-year-old woman to accompany her to a nearby farm. Upon reaching the farm, he allegedly raped her. Notably, the accused was a woman’s acquaintance. He was angry as the woman had stopped talking with her. After raping the woman, the accused also stabbed the rape survivor. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Woman Raped on Pretext of Marriage for 3 Years in Bhopal, Accused Booked.

The woman was stabbed on her throat. After committing the crime, Patel fled from the spot. The woman was rushed to a hospital at a district hospital in Dahod. A detailed investigation has been initiated into the matter. A case has been registered in the matter. The police launched a manhunt operation to nab Patel.

