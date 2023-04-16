Jammu and Kashmir [India], April 16 (ANI): The holy days of the month of Ramzan are going on and collective Iftar parties are being organised across Jammu and Kashmir as per tradition this week.

In the winter capital of Jammu, where people of different religions live together, Hindus and Sikhs often organise community Iftar for their Muslim brothers in the spirit of goodwill.

Also Read | Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf Last Rites: Gangster Brothers Laid to Rest at Kasari Masari Graveyard in Prayagraj (Watch Video).

Many Sikh and Hindu organisations send food items to mosques and Madrasas during Ramzan. A great example of religious tolerance, communal harmony, and mutual brotherhood is also seen during the Iftar party.

An Iftar party was organised by the National Conference in which leaders of all political parties, and social personalities were present. An Iftar party was also held under the leadership of Ghulam Nabi Azad, in which people of all religions of Jammu City were seen together.

Also Read | Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf Shot Dead With Turkey-Made Zigana Pistol; Everything You Need to Know About the Weapon.

Advocate Gandutra, former president of Dharma Earth Trust, a representative organisation of temples in Jammu, organised an Iftar party for the Muslim brothers at his residence, which was attended by a large number of people.

At a time when some powers across India are engaged in failed efforts to spread hatred, and divide communities, such programs are a welcome initiative.

Speaking in this regard, Sheikh Altaf Hussain, Advocate, said that the beauty of India is that people of different religions and beliefs live here. Gulistan looks beautiful with colourful flowers.

"We should celebrate any festival with joy and try to come closer to each other. Eid get-togethers, Diwali get-togethers, and Iftar parties are rare opportunities for the mutual brotherhood that we should take advantage of," he said.

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti also organised a huge Iftar party in Jammu which was attended by people of all religions. Peace-loving and secular-minded people expressed happiness in maintaining this tradition.

In the border areas of Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army is also in the process of organizing collective Iftar parties in which regular prayers are also organized. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)