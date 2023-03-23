Pune, March 23: Ramadan or Ramzan will start from Friday (March 24) across the country. Ramadan is a month that focuses on discipline and timetable. So, there is a specific time for a pre-dawn meal or sehri and a fast-breaking meal or iftar. According to several Islamic scholars, fasting rejuvenates your body and trains your mind to be more religious. If a person can abstain from a basic need like food for the sake of the Almighty, then it is easy to abstain from things prohibited in Islam.
Although fasting is not compulsory for everyone, the holy Quran emphasises observing the fast rather than paying some amount to the poor as its compensation or keeping the fast after Ramadan. Fasting is recommended except for exceptional cases when a person would be excused. Ramadan 2023: Which Country Has the Longest and Shortest Ramzan 1444 Fasting Hours in the World?
Ramadan Iftar and Sehri Timetable 2023 For Pune
|Roza
|Sehri Time
|Iftar Time
|Date
|1
|05:22 AM
|6:47 PM
|24 Mar 2023
|2
|05:21 AM
|6:48 PM
|25 Mar 2023
|3
|05:20 AM
|6:48 PM
|26 Mar 2023
|4
|05:20 AM
|6:48 PM
|27 Mar 2023
|5
|05:19 AM
|6:48 PM
|28 Mar 2023
|6
|05:18 AM
|6:48 PM
|29 Mar 2023
|7
|05:17 AM
|6:49 PM
|30 Mar 2023
|8
|05:16 AM
|6:49 PM
|31 Mar 2023
|9
|05:15 AM
|6:49 PM
|01 Apr 2023
|10
|05:14 AM
|6:49 PM
|02 Apr 2023
|11
|05:13 AM
|6:50 PM
|03 Apr 2023
|12
|05:12 AM
|6:50 PM
|04 Apr 2023
|13
|05:11 AM
|6:50 PM
|05 Apr 2023
|14
|05:11 AM
|6:50 PM
|06 Apr 2023
|15
|05:10 AM
|6:51 PM
|07 Apr 2023
|16
|05:09 AM
|6:51 PM
|08 Apr 2023
|17
|05:08 AM
|6:51 PM
|09 Apr 2023
|18
|05:07 AM
|6:51 PM
|10 Apr 2023
|19
|05:06 AM
|6:51 PM
|11 Apr 2023
|20
|05:05 AM
|6:52 PM
|12 Apr 2023
|21
|05:04 AM
|6:52 PM
|13 Apr 2023
|22
|05:04 AM
|6:52 PM
|14 Apr 2023
|23
|05:03 AM
|6:52 PM
|15 Apr 2023
|24
|05:02 AM
|6:53 PM
|16 Apr 2023
|25
|05:01 AM
|6:53 PM
|17 Apr 2023
|26
|05:00 AM
|6:53 PM
|18 Apr 2023
|27
|04:59 AM
|6:54 PM
|19 Apr 2023
|28
|04:58 AM
|6:54 PM
|20 Apr 2023
|29
|04:58 AM
|6:54 PM
|21 Apr 2023
People across the globe celebrate Ramadan with great fervour. Some delicacies grab all the attention. While people in south Asian countries like India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh take fried food, fruits, and some lentils to break their fast, people in other countries of the world like Iran, Turkey, and Russia, have their authentic delicacies, such as bread, special drinks, fruits, teas, meat and other food items. Among all these, two things that are followed everywhere are dates and water, because was the practice adopted by prophet Mohammad S.A.W.
