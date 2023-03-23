Pune, March 23: Ramadan or Ramzan will start from Friday (March 24) across the country. Ramadan is a month that focuses on discipline and timetable. So, there is a specific time for a pre-dawn meal or sehri and a fast-breaking meal or iftar. According to several Islamic scholars, fasting rejuvenates your body and trains your mind to be more religious. If a person can abstain from a basic need like food for the sake of the Almighty, then it is easy to abstain from things prohibited in Islam.

Although fasting is not compulsory for everyone, the holy Quran emphasises observing the fast rather than paying some amount to the poor as its compensation or keeping the fast after Ramadan. Fasting is recommended except for exceptional cases when a person would be excused. Ramadan 2023: Which Country Has the Longest and Shortest Ramzan 1444 Fasting Hours in the World?

Ramadan Iftar and Sehri Timetable 2023 For Pune

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 1 05:22 AM 6:47 PM 24 Mar 2023 2 05:21 AM 6:48 PM 25 Mar 2023 3 05:20 AM 6:48 PM 26 Mar 2023 4 05:20 AM 6:48 PM 27 Mar 2023 5 05:19 AM 6:48 PM 28 Mar 2023 6 05:18 AM 6:48 PM 29 Mar 2023 7 05:17 AM 6:49 PM 30 Mar 2023 8 05:16 AM 6:49 PM 31 Mar 2023 9 05:15 AM 6:49 PM 01 Apr 2023 10 05:14 AM 6:49 PM 02 Apr 2023 11 05:13 AM 6:50 PM 03 Apr 2023 12 05:12 AM 6:50 PM 04 Apr 2023 13 05:11 AM 6:50 PM 05 Apr 2023 14 05:11 AM 6:50 PM 06 Apr 2023 15 05:10 AM 6:51 PM 07 Apr 2023 16 05:09 AM 6:51 PM 08 Apr 2023 17 05:08 AM 6:51 PM 09 Apr 2023 18 05:07 AM 6:51 PM 10 Apr 2023 19 05:06 AM 6:51 PM 11 Apr 2023 20 05:05 AM 6:52 PM 12 Apr 2023 21 05:04 AM 6:52 PM 13 Apr 2023 22 05:04 AM 6:52 PM 14 Apr 2023 23 05:03 AM 6:52 PM 15 Apr 2023 24 05:02 AM 6:53 PM 16 Apr 2023 25 05:01 AM 6:53 PM 17 Apr 2023 26 05:00 AM 6:53 PM 18 Apr 2023 27 04:59 AM 6:54 PM 19 Apr 2023 28 04:58 AM 6:54 PM 20 Apr 2023 29 04:58 AM 6:54 PM 21 Apr 2023

People across the globe celebrate Ramadan with great fervour. Some delicacies grab all the attention. While people in south Asian countries like India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh take fried food, fruits, and some lentils to break their fast, people in other countries of the world like Iran, Turkey, and Russia, have their authentic delicacies, such as bread, special drinks, fruits, teas, meat and other food items. Among all these, two things that are followed everywhere are dates and water, because was the practice adopted by prophet Mohammad S.A.W.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 23, 2023 05:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).