New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) People of riots-hit northeast Delhi will never be safe if they forget Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "ek hai toh safe hai" mantra, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Thursday.

Campaigning in the Mustafabad and the Gokalpur assembly seats of the national capital, Fadnavis said the people of Haryana had ensured the BJP's victory and it continued in Maharashtra.

"Now, it is the turn of Delhi. Oh, people of Delhi, the sound of your victory should reverberate in all four directions and usher in winds of change and progress to the national capital," he said.

The two constituencies witnessed communal riots in February 2020 following the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill and months-long protests against the move.

Fadnavis hit out at the Congress and AAP, alleging that the two parties practised politics of appeasement of a particular community in their pursuit of power.

"This is the same area where riots were triggered. Who were the people who created conditions that led to the riots? They were from the same parties that pursue politics of appeasement," the Maharashtra chief minister said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes in the principle of "sabka saath, sabka vikas" and had coined the "ek hai toh safe hai" slogan in Maharashtra, Fadnavis said, asking people to stay united against attacks on Indian culture.

"If you forget this mantra, you will never be safe again. If you do not rise today, your very existence will be in question," he said.

Fadnavis also slammed AAP supremo and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal as a "compulsive liar" who "took the people of Delhi for a ride by making false promises".

"Arvind Kejriwal turned out to be the king of scams ('ghotalo ka sardar')," Fadnavis said, referring to the alleged liquor scam under the AAP government.

He said the upcoming election would change the fortunes of the national capital.

"This is not an election to decide the future of the BJP but to decide the future of the national capital," he added.

Elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 5 and the votes counted on February 8.

