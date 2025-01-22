Pathanamthitta (Kerala) [India], January 22 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that India is a fast-developing country, but its development needs to be inclusive, equitable, ecologically sustainable and morally desirable without compromising the planet's health.

He was addressing an event organised to mark the 90th birth anniversary celebrations of noted writer and environmentalist Sugathakumari in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala.

He asserted that the country's consumption should be need-based and not greed-based, stressing that behaviours need to change to ensure sustainability. There is a need to do away with the 'use-and-dispose' economy, he said.

Rajnath Singh described Sugathakumari as not just a poet but a conscience-keeper of society as her work, imbued with emotional empathy, humanist sensitivity, and moral alertness became a vehicle to address societal and environmental concerns. He added that in Kerala, known for its lush greenery and rivers, she emerged as a fierce protector of the ecosystem and her remarkable contribution to 'The Save Silent Valley' movement was a defining moment in the history of environmental activism.

Singh pointed out that India's constitutional makers were aware of the great ancestors' thoughts and deep respect for nature, which is why a directive to protect, improve and safeguard the environment was established.

He enumerated the green initiatives taken by the Government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, such as Mission LiFE which envisions replacing mindless consumption with a mindful circular economy; 'Pro-Planet People' to enable environmentally-friendly behaviours; the National Green Hydrogen Mission to make India the Global Hub for the production, usage and export of Green Hydrogen; Green Credit Program to focus on tree plantation on degraded forest land parcels, and 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, a unique nationwide tree plantation initiative.

Throwing light upon the idea of climate justice, Rajnath Singh highlighted that with 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas', the government is working towards green initiatives and the target of Viksit Bharat by 2047 will only be achieved when these goals are accomplished. He added that this will ensure Aatmanirbharta through clean energy and serve as an inspiration for the global Clean Energy Transition. The 'India State of Forest Report' which was released last year in December, showed that the total forest and tree cover of the country has been continuously increasing," he said.

He highlighted the significant statistical figures achieved by India's current climate policies, terming it as an achievement considering that India is now the fifth-largest economy in the world, a fast-developing South Asian country.

He underscored the fact that while developed countries are bickering over semantics, India as a responsible power is taking swift action to fight climate change. "At the Mahakumbh 2025, the Miyawaki technique is being used for tree planting. Dense forests have been created at various sites across Prayagraj to ensure clean air and a healthy environment for the millions of devotees," he stated.

Singh mentioned that the world is facing the challenge of Global Warming, the increased frequency of heatwaves, floods, droughts, and incessant rains is affecting a large number of people in the country. The recent floods in states such as Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Sikkim are glaring examples of extreme weather events resulting from climate change. He shifted the focus on the resilience of human beings and their ingenuity in the past which proved that they can create and innovate different solutions to deal with any kind of climate challenge or crisis. He added that governments and international organisations across the globe have taken various measures to come up with innovative solutions to transition towards a low-carbon development strategy and deal with the challenge of climate change. But highlighting the negative side of the challenge, he mentioned that the adaptation is very complex and needs a multi-stakeholder approach where institutions & communities come together to mitigate, adapt and build resilience.

The Defence Minister expressed gratitude to the former Governor of Mizoram Kumman Rajshekharan and his team for organising the event. (ANI)

